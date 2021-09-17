Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $17.90 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,263 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 347,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

