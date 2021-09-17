Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $22.40 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

