Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776,164 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 292,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

