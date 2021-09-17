Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 42.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 25.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.28. 171,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The stock has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.