Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $8.62 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 832.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,082 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 613,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,193. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

