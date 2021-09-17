Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.53. 15,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.30. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $187.95.

