Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,579 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises 1.8% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 6.21% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $50,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 82,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

