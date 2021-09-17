Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,802 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

