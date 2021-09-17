Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. 33,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,282. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

