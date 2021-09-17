Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,153 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.60. 14,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,856. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

