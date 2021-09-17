Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,541 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.3% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.05. 61,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.