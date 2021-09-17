Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.