Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 103,918 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 103,918 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.65. 34,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

