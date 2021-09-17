Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 14,313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,031. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

