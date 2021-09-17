Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 14,903 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

