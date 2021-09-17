Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,517 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

DIS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 407,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

