Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 18,318 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 163,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

