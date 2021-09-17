Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 21,582 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 419,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.