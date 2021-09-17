Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 24,622 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of CEVA worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2,906.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -308.40, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

