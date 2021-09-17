Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,951 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $390.39. 129,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.87 and its 200-day moving average is $367.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

