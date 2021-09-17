Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 316 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $2,340.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,216.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2,286.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 232.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

