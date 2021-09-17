Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 46,104 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

