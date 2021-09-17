Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 51,853 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

