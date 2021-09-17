Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 68,327 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,327 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $342.72. 161,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

