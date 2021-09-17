Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 85,021 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,021 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 1.9% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 1.54% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $54,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,869,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

