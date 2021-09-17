Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $6.13 Million Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 1.23% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATER stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,840,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

