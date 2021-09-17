Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140,166 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.20. The stock had a trading volume of 446,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The firm has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.