PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSPSF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF remained flat at $$132.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

