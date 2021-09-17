PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $29.21. 1,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

About PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

