PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PTXKY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

