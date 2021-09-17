Public Index Network 1-Day Volume Tops $32,269.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $32,269.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

