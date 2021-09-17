Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $73.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

