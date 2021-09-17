Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,692. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.