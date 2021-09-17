Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $404.71 million and $36.48 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

