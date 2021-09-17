Puzo Michael J Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.