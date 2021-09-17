Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Issued By KeyCorp

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

