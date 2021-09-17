Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By Barrington Research

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $4,565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stride by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

