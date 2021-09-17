Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NYSE DK opened at $16.87 on Friday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

