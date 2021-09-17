Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $46.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $57.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $73.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,917.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,831.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,573.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

