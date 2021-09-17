Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

SB stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $72,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

