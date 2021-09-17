Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issued By Piper Sandler

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SkillSoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKIL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SKIL stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

