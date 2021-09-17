Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.53.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

