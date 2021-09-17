Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

