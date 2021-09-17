Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.75. 551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QABSY)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

