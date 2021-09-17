Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $224.78 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.47 million and $224.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.82 or 0.07299463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.44 or 1.00037070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00836582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

