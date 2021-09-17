QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 9038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get QIWI alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $516.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QIWI by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in QIWI by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.