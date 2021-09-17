Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Shares Sold by SAIF Advisors Ltd

SAIF Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102,300 shares during the period. Q&K International Group makes up approximately 0.6% of SAIF Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SAIF Advisors Ltd owned about 3.96% of Q&K International Group worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Q&K International Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

