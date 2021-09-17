QLC Chain Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $868,294.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00119945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00178965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.92 or 0.07121094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.68 or 0.99916529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00828114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.