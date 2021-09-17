QLC Chain Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $289,162.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

