Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.